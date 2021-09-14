CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta, UT

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Delta

 8 days ago

(DELTA, UT) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Delta:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0bvYQ8tG00

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 17

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

