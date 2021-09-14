Holbrook Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HOLBROOK, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Friday, September 17
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 55 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
