Clay Center is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(CLAY CENTER, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Clay Center. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Clay Center:

Tuesday, September 14 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 15 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 79 °F, low Light wind



Thursday, September 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, September 17 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 96 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.