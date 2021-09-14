Weather Forecast For Orofino
OROFINO, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 74 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Chance of light rain during the day; while rain likely overnight
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
