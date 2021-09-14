Daily Weather Forecast For Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 80 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, September 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



