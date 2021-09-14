Chelan Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CHELAN, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, September 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 68 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Rain
- High 65 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
