Weather Forecast For Lake Isabella
LAKE ISABELLA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, September 17
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
