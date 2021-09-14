Weather Forecast For Iron River

IRON RIVER, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 64 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 69 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, September 16 Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 76 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Chance of Rain Showers High 73 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



