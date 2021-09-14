Weather Forecast For Ocean View
OCEAN VIEW, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 70 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, September 16
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
