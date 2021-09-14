Daily Weather Forecast For Manistique
MANISTIQUE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 73 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
