Concordia, KS

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Concordia News Flash
 8 days ago

(CONCORDIA, KS) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Concordia Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Concordia:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aEIuj_0bvYOfWc00

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 77 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, September 17

    Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

