Fort Montgomery, NY

Black Dirt Beer Bash, Fall Harvest take place Sept. 18; more weekend events

Times Herald-Record
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have an event to submit, email Shaniquah Gabino at sgabino@th-record.com. Experience firsthand accounts of Hudson Valley’s most dramatic battle sites, Fort Montgomery. With archaeological data and words from the soldiers who were in the battle, you will see the Revolutionary War attack come to life. The program takes place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and will last about two hours. You will visit various battlefield locations and watch a musket firing demonstration. Registration is required, so call 446-2134 or visit parks.ny.gov.

www.recordonline.com

