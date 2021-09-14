Cave Junction Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CAVE JUNCTION, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Haze
- High 89 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Haze
- High 83 °F, low 43 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, September 16
Haze
- High 84 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Haze during the day; while rain overnight
- High 79 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
