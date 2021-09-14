American vs. European Options: Key Differences

Trading options, which are a type of derivative security, may appeal to investors who are comfortable taking on more risk for the potential to earn higher returns. It’s helpful to understand certain options trading terminology before diving in, including the difference between American and European style options. The two share some similarities but they differ when it comes to when options can be exercised. If you’re interested in options trading, comparing American vs. European options can help with deciding which ones to trade. Deciding which types of options to trade is best done with the insights and guidance of a financial advisor.