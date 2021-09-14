Colby Weather Forecast
COLBY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 62 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
