Burkesville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

BURKESVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Thursday, September 16 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 84 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 84 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



