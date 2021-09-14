CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheatland, WY

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

Wheatland Journal
Wheatland Journal
 8 days ago

(WHEATLAND, WY) A sunny Tuesday is here for Wheatland, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wheatland:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0bvYOIQ100

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 55 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 17

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Wheatland Journal

Wheatland Journal

Wheatland, WY
With Wheatland Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

