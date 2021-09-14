Holdrege Weather Forecast
HOLDREGE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 61 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
