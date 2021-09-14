4-Day Weather Forecast For Walton
WALTON, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 6 mph
Thursday, September 16
Patchy fog then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight
- High 73 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 76 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
