4-Day Weather Forecast For Moorefield
MOOREFIELD, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Patchy fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 88 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, September 16
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 81 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
