Wadena Daily Weather Forecast
WADENA, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Thursday, September 16
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 74 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Friday, September 17
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 69 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
