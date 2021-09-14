Wadena Daily Weather Forecast

WADENA, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 2 to 10 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 24 mph



Thursday, September 16 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 74 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Friday, September 17 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 69 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



