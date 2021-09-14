Harlan Daily Weather Forecast
HARLAN, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
