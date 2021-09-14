Tuesday rain in Alva: Ideas to make the most of it

(ALVA, OK) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Alva Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Alva:

Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 94 °F, low 65 °F 5 to 13 mph wind



Wednesday, September 15 Showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 65 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Thursday, September 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 93 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 97 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



