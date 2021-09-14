Rockport Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

ROCKPORT, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 69 °F, low 63 °F 12 mph wind



Wednesday, September 15 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 64 °F 6 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, September 16 Chance of Rain Showers High 71 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Friday, September 17 Chance of Light Rain High 72 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 9 mph



