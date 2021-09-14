Rockport Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ROCKPORT, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 69 °F, low 63 °F
- 12 mph wind
Wednesday, September 15
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 64 °F
- 6 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, September 16
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 71 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Friday, September 17
Chance of Light Rain
- High 72 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
