Weather Forecast For Liberty

LIBERTY, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 76 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Thursday, September 16 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 68 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Chance of Rain Showers High 70 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



