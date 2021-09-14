Seize the day (even if it’s raining)
(FAIRFIELD, TX) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Fairfield, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.
Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.
Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fairfield:
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 16
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, September 17
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
