What Really Happened To Aaliyah? Sleeping Pills? Carried On The Plane To Her Death? R. Kelly Abuse?

CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 8 days ago

It’s been 20 years since Aaliyah’s tragic plane crash in 2001. Today, Dr. Oz takes a closer look at the questions that still surround that day and shocking new details that have been revealed about the moments before the singer boarded the flight. Dr. Oz also speaks to Aaliyah’s uncle in an exclusive interview. He emotionally describes how the tragic loss of his niece still affects him and sets the record straight about what the family knew about her illegal marriage and alleged abuse at the hands of R. Kelly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UeWrp_0bvYMaBP00

Singer Aaliyah’s uncle opens up to Dr. Oz about what he and others in the singer’s family knew about her relationship with R. Kelly.

Dre Dre
7d ago

I think aaliyah's mom doesn't want to keep aaliyah memory alive (she banned the fans from visiting babygirls grave last month) and I think the uncle feels bad about what happened to aaliyah and this is his way of healing by talking about it..their is definitely something wrong between the uncle and aaliyah's mom

Republicans are QAnon
8d ago

Aaliyah’s uncle is making the rounds… trying to clear his guilt. A uncle should protect his niece and not send them to wolves.

tina turner
7d ago

I know and it's sad .. but her family knew what was going on and her uncle trying to clean up now..

CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

