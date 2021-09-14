Daily Weather Forecast For Hallettsville
HALLETTSVILLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 71 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, September 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, September 17
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0