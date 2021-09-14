Watseka Daily Weather Forecast
WATSEKA, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 55 °F
- 15 mph wind
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
