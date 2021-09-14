Newport Weather Forecast
NEWPORT, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 60 °F
- 7 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, September 15
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 72 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, September 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, September 17
Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 75 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
