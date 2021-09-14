Newport Weather Forecast

NEWPORT, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 71 °F, low 60 °F 7 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, September 15 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 72 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Thursday, September 16 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, September 17 Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 75 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.