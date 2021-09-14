Lake City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LAKE CITY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 16
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 76 °F, low 62 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, September 17
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 68 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
