Daily Weather Forecast For Bonners Ferry
BONNERS FERRY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 73 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Slight chance of light rain then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight
- High 68 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Thursday, September 16
Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 65 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Rain
- High 58 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
