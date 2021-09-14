Tuesday rain in Rotonda West: Ideas to make the most of it

(ROTONDA WEST, FL) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Rotonda West, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rotonda West:

Tuesday, September 14 Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms High 89 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Thursday, September 16 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Friday, September 17 Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms High 88 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.