4-Day Weather Forecast For Bad Axe
BAD AXE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
