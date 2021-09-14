Buffalo Weather Forecast
BUFFALO, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Friday, September 17
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
