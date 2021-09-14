Montevideo Weather Forecast
MONTEVIDEO, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Partly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 61 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, September 16
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, September 17
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 68 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
