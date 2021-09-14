Crescent City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CRESCENT CITY, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 16
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
