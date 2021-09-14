Crescent City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CRESCENT CITY, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Thursday, September 16 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 74 °F Light wind



