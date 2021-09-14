CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpine, TX

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Alpine

Alpine News Flash
Alpine News Flash
 8 days ago

(ALPINE, TX) A sunny Tuesday is here for Alpine, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Alpine:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0bvYM3Kn00

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 17

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Alpine News Flash

Alpine News Flash

ABOUT

With Alpine News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

