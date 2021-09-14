CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sioux Center, IA

Sioux Center Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Sioux Center Daily
Sioux Center Daily
 8 days ago

SIOUX CENTER, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=113SdZ_0bvYLzy700

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 61 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 17

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 72 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

French envoy to return to U.S. after fence-mending Biden-Macron call

PARIS/WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. and French presidents moved to mend ties on Wednesday, with France agreeing to send its ambassador back to Washington and the White House acknowledging it erred in brokering a deal for Australia to buy U.S. instead of French submarines without consulting Paris. In...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux Center, IA
CNN

Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' actor, dead at 57

(CNN) — Actor Willie Garson, known for his role on the "Sex and the City" series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," his son wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you."
CELEBRITIES
The Hill

Debt ceiling fight pits corporate America against Republicans

The debt ceiling battle on Capitol Hill is pitting corporate America against congressional Republicans in a test for business groups that have historically aligned with GOP lawmakers on economic issues. Senate Republican leaders are digging in on their opposition to raising or suspending the debt limit, prompting sharp warnings from...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

DOJ sues to block JetBlue-American Airlines partnership

The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit to block an alliance between American Airlines and JetBlue, criticizing it as a “de facto merger” that reduces competition. The antitrust lawsuit seeks to undo the airlines’ partnership to share flights at New York and Boston airports and allow customers to book...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Sioux Center Daily

Sioux Center Daily

Sioux Center, IA
56
Followers
274
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sioux Center Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy