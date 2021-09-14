Sioux Center Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

SIOUX CENTER, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 61 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, September 16 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 72 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



