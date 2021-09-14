Sioux Center Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SIOUX CENTER, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 61 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, September 16
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 72 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0