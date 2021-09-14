Bailey Weather Forecast
BAILEY, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
