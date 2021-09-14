CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

 8 days ago

(RIVER FALLS, WI) The forecast is calling for sun today in River Falls. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for River Falls:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0bvYLfYp00

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, September 17

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 74 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

