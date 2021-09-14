Marion Daily Weather Forecast
MARION, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 79 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 16
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight
- High 82 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Friday, September 17
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
