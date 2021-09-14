Beaver Dam Daily Weather Forecast
BEAVER DAM, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 81 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, September 16
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
