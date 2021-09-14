Weather Forecast For Prairie Du Chien
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 6 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Friday, September 17
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 80 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0