Weather Forecast For Prairie Du Chien

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 0 to 6 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Thursday, September 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 81 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Friday, September 17 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 80 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 2 mph



