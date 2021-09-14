Daily Weather Forecast For South Hill

SOUTH HILL, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Thursday, September 16 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



