Weather Forecast For Philomath
PHILOMATH, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Thursday, September 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 75 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Rain
- High 69 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
