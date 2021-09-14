Daily Weather Forecast For Wellston

WELLSTON, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Thursday, September 16 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



