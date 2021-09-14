Ruidoso Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
RUIDOSO, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
