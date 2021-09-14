Daily Weather Forecast For Sitka
SITKA, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 55 °F, low 48 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, September 15
Rain showers likely during the day; while rain overnight
- High 55 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Thursday, September 16
Rain during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 54 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 56 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
