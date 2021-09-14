Another cloudy day in Nebraska City — make the most of it with these activities

(NEBRASKA CITY, NE.) Tuesday is set to be cloudy in Nebraska City, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Nebraska City:

Tuesday, September 14 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 79 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 86 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



